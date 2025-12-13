A decade of bridging Karnatik with global influences

<p>For nearly 10 years, Project Mishram has pushed the boundaries of fusion music with a sound that blends Karnatik traditions with global influences like progressive metal and jazz. Though they describe their music as ‘Indian math metal’ on Instagram, their sonic identity remains firmly rooted in Karnatik music.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Many members have a solid classical background. Violinist and vocalist Pranav Swaroop, for example, is a disciple of leading Karnatik violinist Lalgudi Krishnan. Their covers of ‘Kanakana ruchira’, ‘Nagumomu’, and ‘Vatapi Ganapatim’ went viral for preserving raga integrity while pairing kritis with heavy riffs and complex rhythmic cycles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vocalist Shivaraj Natraj acknowledges the ongoing debate about “how much you can bend a traditional form”. “For us, the Karnatik essence — its raga, taala, and lyrical placement — must remain intact. We just get creative within those boundaries,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The band was formed in 2016 by a group of seven students at an engineering college in Bengaluru. They built an early reputation by winning more than 35 contests across India, including at IIT Madras, MICA Ahmedabad, and IISc Bengaluru (where they opened for Thaikkudam Bridge). A recording deal with Resonance Studios earned them a five-day camp at the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music, Tamil Nadu, where they began work on their first original, ‘Spoonshift1’ (2018).</p>.Hindustani music meets metal in Midhaven’s new track.<p class="bodytext">Although the members are now spread across the world, they say <br />distance has only enhanced their creativity. “We made it work even in college despite our hectic schedules. The spirit remains the same,” says Natraj. Today, only flautist Anirudh Koushik remains in Bengaluru. Natraj, Swaroop, Sanath Shanbhogue (drums), and Sumant Nemmani (guitar) are based in the US, while guitarist Srishankar Sundar and bassist Ram Srinivas are based in the Netherlands and the UK respectively.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Living abroad has broadened their musical palate. Natraj, who partly grew up in Muscat, absorbed Arabic microtones early on. Other members contribute influences drawn from European jazz and fusion, and Latin American styles such as samba and merengue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Performing at Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky in 2024 is among the band’s biggest milestones. The lineup also included metal giants like Slayer, Korn, Anthrax, and Judas Priest, and they experienced for the first time a fully professional festival setup complete with rehearsal studios, travel co-ordination, and backline support. Their other notable gigs include UK Tech Fest and the ArcTangent Festival.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Most recently, they released their single ‘LIBERATE’, which features konnokol with heavy guitars and drums. As they prepare to re-enter the live circuit, the band continues to work on new material. Their recording process is hybrid: guitars, bass, and drum parts are recorded at home, while vocals, flute, and acoustic violins are recorded in studios in Boston or Bengaluru. “It really is a mishram (Sanskrit for ‘mix’) of technology and organic recording,” Natraj says.</p>