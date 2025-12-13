Menu
A decade of bridging Karnatik with global influences

Though they describe their music as ‘Indian math metal’ on Instagram, their sonic identity remains firmly rooted in Karnatik music.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:55 IST
Published 13 December 2025, 03:55 IST
