A enriching dance showcase in Bengaluru

One of Bengaluru's signature festivals—Navvarsh Mahotsav—was back in its sixth edition at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on March 19 and 20 in a somewhat new avatar. The festival, usually held in January to welcome the new year, got postponed due to Covid restrictions.

This year, it's not just the festival's timing that is different. Unlike most recitals these days, where artists generally focus on the technique and grammar alone, artists who performed at the Navvarsh Mahotsav went beyond and celebrated India, its independence and its traditions.

Padma awardee Bharati Shivaji took us on tour through Kerala's cultural traditions and music through her Mohiniyattam performance. At the same time, festival curator and Kathakali artiste Prabal Gupta premiered his solo production—'Ksaatraa Baalaa', a performance dedicated to the martyrs of India and their families.

The support of Chennai-based Saraswathi Educational Cultural and Charitable Trust, central government institutions like the Indian Council for Cultural Relations(ICCR), zonal cultural centres under the Ministry of Culture, and NGMA, brought to Bengaluru something other than just typical Margam or repertoire of various dance forms.

"Since the festival celebrated India's independence, I felt it was the best forum to premiere my show. I will be sending this video to the SZCC, which aided me in bringing out this production," said Gupta, who feels this culturally inclined city should get to see performances by senior artists as they understand and appreciate classical arts.

'Ksaatraa Baalaa', is a classic piece that pays tribute to all the women who have lost their husbands to war. It narrates how a man has to leave his wife after their nuptials to defend the nation. After his death, she dedicates herself to the nation's service.

While the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) sponsored Bharati Shivaji and Shovana Naryan's shows, the Saraswathi Trust sponsored the remaining artists.

"I aimed to show the Bengaluru audience traditional Kerala music traditions. I have tried to incorporate indigenous talams in my repertoire," said Bharati Shivaji, who performed on March 19. "We were forced to be under house arrest due to Covid for a long time, and I wanted to show something great to the Bengaluru audience since it was my first performance in the city after ages."

Another interesting production that was part of the two-day festival was Bengaluru-based Bharatanatyam dancer Mithun Shyam's 'Purushantargatah', which explored gender fluidity. It spoke about breaking gender barriers and stereotyping.

Apart from Shivaji, Mithun Shyam, and Gupta, the festival presented performances by another Padma awardee—Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan and Bengaluru-based Bharatanatyam artiste Anuradha Vikrant and her ensemble.

NGMA is hosting several events on the theme—Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

