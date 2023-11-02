A name to remember

Surrounded by lush greenery, this tiny hamlet located about six km from Kundapur in Udupi district, saw changes in landscape, amenities, and later, its name. ‘Priyanka Nagar’, in Kandavara gram panchayat is one of the model villages or ‘adarsh gram’ in Karnataka. It was noted for its effective socio-economic rehabilitation of survivors related to cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2016.