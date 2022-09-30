A selection of books on jewellery design

In jewellery designing, the possibilities of styles, techniques, and materials, are endless. Here is a list of six books that can help any new or trained jewellery maker.

The Jewelry Maker’s Design Book: An alchemy of objects

Author: Deryn Mentock

This book teaches readers techniques to make several different kinds of jewellery, which includes objects that are easily found or repurposed charms from old jewellery, and turning them into something new. The books start with information about basic tools and materials that any jewellery designer will need to get started, and move on to explain how to plan designs and execute them. It has a reference section that explains various techniques that can be used while making simple Bohemian jewellery. It also shares on the sidebars insights on design elements one must keep in mind.

Art of Jewelry Design: Principles of Design, Rings and Earrings

Author: Maurice P Galli

This book is a conglomeration of information put together by three jewellery designers. It explains hands-on jewellery designing, in a step-by-step format. The pages explore design principles, and metal and stone rendering techniques through its illustrations. It also includes finished drawings of various ring and earring designs. These drawings make it easier for a jewellery designer to gather required materials for a design, and put them together.

How to Create Your Own Jewelry Line: Design – Production – Finance – Marketing & More

Author: Emilie Shapiro

Going beyond design aspects, this book looks into how one can create a successful jewellery business. It delves into the many facets of handmade jewellery, and the different nuances of running a crafts business. Everything from where to sell the pieces, how to partake in small-scale production, the importance of market research, and how to price and present the jewellery, can be found in these pages.

Traditional Indian Jewellery: Beautiful People

Author: Bernadette Van Gelder

A combination of beautiful photographs and technical aspects of the jewellery making process — the book covers the importance of jewellery in Indian culture — along with the popular design motifs found in traditional jewellery. It looks at numerous traditional skills that are handed down through generations, when it comes to jewellery design. A result of 35 years of research, the book also looks at topics like usage of enamel in north Indian jewellery, and the significance of using flowers and birds in Hindu-inspired jewellery.

The Sourcebook of Contemporary Jewelry Design

Author: Natalio Martin Arroyo

This book features over 300 well-known as well as emerging jewellery designers, from around the world. The designers showcase their work through 1,300 photographs and illustrations. It also provides contact details of these designers, and is a one-of-a-kind large scale book of this kind, which showcases a diverse range of contemporary jewellery designers. An information-rich book, it provides resources to consumers, designers, students, retailers and stylists alike.

Mastering Contemporary Jewelry Design: Inspiration, Process and Finding Your Voice

Author: Loretta Lam

Meant for jewellery makers belonging to all skill levels, this book acts as an easy-to-use guide about the principles and elements of jewellery design. It offers advice on working with different kinds of materials, and exercises that can help one explore new design concepts. To top it all, it also comes with examples of designs done by designers around the world, which are meant to not only teach, but also spark creativity.