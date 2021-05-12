After Twitter, Facebook to bring new feature to curb fake news

Last year, Twitter launched a new feature on its platform to curb the spread of fake news. If a user tries to retweet a news article, it will show prompts to read the story to make sure the information is genuine.

Now, Facebook will soon launch a similar prompt feature on its social media platform. It has begun testing in select regions.

"We’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others," the company said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic raging across the world, a lot of information is being shared on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. While of the most intentions of the people is help the needy get right information such as nearest hospital, vaccine center, oxygen concentrator seller.



The new prompt feature on Facebook. Picture credit: Facebook.



But, there are lots of reports of people sharing bogus news articles related to homemade medicine to cope with illness or Do-It-Yourself stories on how to make Oxygen kit at home. These acts are irresponsible but some people unknowingly thinking that they are doing a good deed, share them on social media platforms and messenger apps.

With prompts like this, some percentage of this type of mass forwarding and sharing articles can be stopped.

