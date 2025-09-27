<p>Children, we are here. Excited to meet Ajji?” asked Amma. “Yes Amma. As always,” said Abby and Iddi in unison. The siblings, Abby and Iddi, looked forward to going to their grandmother’s house. A multi-talented woman, Ajji always had something new for the children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Ajji, we are here,” screamed the children, ringing the doorbell. “Welcome my children. Ready for some adventure?” asked Ajji. “Yes Ajji,” said the children. And they started looking around the house. Amma took the luggage into the room.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Children, let us unpack first,” said Amma. “Come here, now. Waddadose,” she said loudly. She said it so fast that Abby thought Amma was scolding him. “Ajji, Amma is scolding me. She said something like ‘Waddadose’ very loudly,” he complained.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Art thou contented, Jew? What dost thou say? Now that is the correct way," said Ajji with full expressions. "Ajji, why are you scolding us too?" said Abby and Iddi. "Children, I am not scolding you. It is a dialogue from 'The Merchant of Venice'. It is a play by Shakespeare, a famous English poet and playwright," said Ajji. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"Ajji, we know who Shakespeare is," said Iddi. "They have started teaching one of his plays in class," she added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"When I was growing up, your Ajji would deliver dialogues from many plays. I thought she was scolding me too," said Amma laughing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji was the queen of thindis, songs, musical instruments, stories, and craft. And now plays. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"Ajji, you acted in plays? Wow. Tell us more," asked the children. "Not just any plays children. Your Ajji acted in Shakespeare's plays during her school days. There must be photos somewhere,” said Amma.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji pulled out a photo album. In black and white was a young Ajji wearing a suit and a hat. And there were many more photos of her donning the suit. In some, she was receiving a prize from dignitaries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I used to act in Shakespeare’s plays in school. This was in Ramanagara in the mid-1950’s. I would tie up my long hair neatly and tuck it under the hat. It was not very common for girls in those days to wear pants and act in English plays. It was thought to be a boy’s thing. And all other actors and even the narrators were boys. Good girls did not act. Good girls did not sing, nor did they dance. But I was determined. I managed to convince my father and learned how to sing and play the veena too. I used to give music performances,” said Ajji.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Awesome Ajji, you were a rebel. I am so inspired. This holiday, we want to hear your stories,” said Iddi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Thank you dear. Surely. I will share my stories. Now, you said that they teach you Shakespeare right,” asked Ajji. “Yes Ajji. But I don’t understand it very much,” said Iddi. “Why don’t you help me?” she requested. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I am not sure dear. It has been a long time,” said Ajji. “Come on Ma, you still have it in you,” said Amma, encouraging Ajji. Ajji got up from the sofa. She pinned her saree pleats so they looked like a Roman gown. Iddi pulled up the lesson on her tablet. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji started acting. It was as if she had never taken a break. After almost 50 years, the young girl in the suit had come back to life. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Everyone was captivated by Ajji’s acting. “Ajji, you should start acting in plays again. And teach too,” said Iddi. “Do you still have your suit?” asked Amma.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Yes dear, I do. But I will not fit into it. And I am too old to wear a suit and act,” said Ajji. “Amma, once you set your heart on something you do it. I recall that you wanted to cook a specific type of sweet once. To do that, you went to the chef’s house to get the recipe. And even asked Appa to bring the special equipment,” said Amma.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Exactly Amma. And it is never too late. And age is just a number. There are many women in our country who have achieved remarkable feats in their later years. For example, Karthiyani Amma was 96 years old when she aced the literacy exam in Kerala. Kittamal was in her 80s when she participated in deadlifting championships. Many ajjis have started businesses. There are many more examples of the achievements of amazing ajjis,” said Iddi encouraging her grandmother.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji’s eyes lit up. Something was cooking in her mind. “Come let us go to the market,” said Ajji. “Market? Why all of a sudden?” asked Amma and the children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“To buy the materials to design my costume. And I will stitch it. I also need to practice my Shakespearean English. Then make a nice video of me acting in that costume. We will send it to those play groups. Or put it on YouTube. Maybe there will be a role for me,” said Ajji.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Yay! We are super excited for your comeback. The play company will be delighted to work with a veteran,” said Amma and the children happily.</p>