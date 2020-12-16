Alicia Souza: Meet Bengaluru-based 'Today at Apple' art tutor

In 2017, Cupertino-based technology major started hosting 'Today at Apple' at authorised retail Apple Store with hands-on group sessions-- Skills, Walks, and Labs-- to help consumers make the best use of the products such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Today at Apple' sessions turned virtual around the world. In India too, the company hosted several such tutorials related to improving photo-taking skills on iPhones and music through feature-rich GarageBand application for the patrons online in November.

This month too, Apple conducted similar virtual classes including Gratitude Grams that help family members create personalised digital greetings and gratitude cards using iPads for loved ones. Incidentally, Bengalurean Alicia Souza conducted one such session last weekend.

Alicia interacted with Deccan Herald on how she developed the passion for arts and how the response from Apple customers around the world.

Here are the edited excerpts from the chat:

DH: Please tell us what inspired you to take up arts and tutoring people in later stages

Alicia: When I look back, I realised that drawing was something I always did and never stopped! My first contract illustration job (that came on my portfolio review day at university from the local newspaper) was what made me realise that I absolutely loved drawing even as a job and promised myself if I was going to stick with the ‘arts’ field, I was going to be illustrating. I stuck to my promise and have been illustrating ever since!

Sharing what I learned along the way is something that I love doing as a way of giving back and also in hopes that anyone looking to get in the field would find something that would help them out.

DH: How long have you been associated with Today at Apple?

Alicia: This is my first session with Today at Apple and it’s been an absolutely wonderful experience, right from the prepping to the ultimate live session.

DH: How was the response from the audience and if you can share your insights

Alicia: The audience was so great! In fact, I’m still getting emailed illustrations from people who’ve attended the event and that’s so wonderful! I think the best part was how so many people actively participated from asking questions to drawing along with me and sharing it as well!

DH: What native (Apple) and third-party apps do you recommend to patrons to create digital greeting cards

Alicia: The programmes I actively use are Procreate and Adobe Fresco. Photoshop for the iPad is also so great and the Notes app (with which I had the pleasure of doing the session) is super easy to learn and do quick drawings.

One of the most popular themes of the Today at Apple programme -- Make your holiday-- will go on till December 31. Interested readers can register at the Apple website (here).





It should be noted that Alicia Souza also owns an e-commerce website offering creative fashion apparel, home decor, stationaries, and more. check it out (here).

