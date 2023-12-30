All set to ring in the New Year

Excited about her first New Year’s eve party in town, Belinda Thomas has been planning one that will be over the top. “I like hosting grand parties for friends and family.” She moved to the city recently along with her family and has already reached out to her friends. Some of them are planning to come from other places so she is going to have house guests as well. “I am planning to have a red and green theme,” she said. “So not only are all the decorations going to be in those colours but also the drinks that are going to be served, the frosting on the cakes and the food will overall be in these colours though that’s going to be a little hard to do. The dress code will be in the same colours as well. There will be loads of party games because that’s what we like to do.”