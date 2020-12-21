Amazon brings Zoom video call support for Echo devices

Amazon announced integration with Zoom video conference with all compatible Echo devices just days before the Christmas festival.

It is a welcome to move by Amazon for families, especially those separated due to the Covid-19 restrictions around the world this festive holidays.

"2020 has been the year of video meetings, with many using video to connect for both work and personal life more than ever before. Customers can now join a video conference call with Alexa through Zoom and Amazon Chime on Echo Show 8 devices," Amazon said.

Echo Show 8 owners just have to say -- 'Alexa, join my meeting,' or 'Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,' to join a video meeting with colleagues or friends and family.

Amazon also revealed that Echo smart speaker owners can also create a group of seven friends and family and host group video calling instantly. Once a group is listed, users can just say -- 'Hey, Alexa call my family', it will directly call all the members simultaneously and host an impromptu family reunion. This feature is compatible with Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show models.

Furthermore, Echo devices with the display will also now support the live transcribe feature. The Call Captioning feature supports U.S. English and is available on all Echo Show devices.

Amazon also revealed that children with Fire Kids Edition tablet or Fire tablet can make use of the Amazon Kids app to make outbound Alexa-to-Alexa voice or video calls to approved contacts who have an Echo device or the Alexa app on mobile devices.

