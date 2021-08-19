Amazon Echo's Alexa gets Amitabh Bachchan's voice in India

In late 2020, Amazon had launched celebrity Samuel L Jackson of Pulp Fiction fames' voice for Alexa in the US and other western markets and now, it is introducing the iconic deep baritone voice of Amitabh Bachchan to the smart speakers. Besides Echo devices, even the Amazon for Android app will also be able to reply to queries in Bachchan's voice.

Customers can ask Amazon Alexa to reply in Amitabh Bachchan's voice to hear stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more.

In addition to this unique and entertaining content, customers can also ask for music, set alarms, and get weather updates in Bachchan’s signature style.

Consumers just need to ask, “Amit ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi'' or “Amitji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye” or simply say “Amit ji, tell us a funny story” to hear some fun behind-the-scenes info.

Also users can ask-- “Amit ji, koi kavita sunaiye” or “Amit ji, recite Madhushala”.

Furthermore, users can let Amazon Echo devices read birthday greetings by asking--“Amit ji, it’s my birthday”.

“Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and looking forward to hearing how they feel about this,” said Amitabh Bachchan.

However, this new feature comes with a price. Customers have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 149 per year. It should be noted that Samuel J Jackson's Alexa voice feature costs a one-time payment of $4.99 (approx. Rs 371) in the US.

Here's how to get started to add Amitabh Bachchan's voice to Echo devices:

Step 1: Go near the Echo smart speaker and say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” and listen to the instructions

Step 2: Confirm your purchase

Step 3: Say “Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word” on Echo devices to enable this feature

On Android devices

Step 1: Open your Amazon shopping app (Android only), visit the Alexa section in the settings tab, and enable “Amit ji” wake word

Step 2: Ask Amit ji for music, poetry, joke, tongue twisters, and more

Users can also ask “Amit ji, what can you do?” to explore more features.

