Amazon gets FCC nod for 3D motion tracker tech for Echo smart speakers

For the past several years, Amazon has launched Alexa digital Assistant-powered feature-rich gadgets enriching the home lifestyle experience. With Echo smart speakers and displays, users can control home appliances with just voice.

Besides Internet-of-Things (IoT), Amazon has begun taking interest in the health and fitness of consumers. In August, it launched an innovative Halo band capable of measuring bat fat content and help users develop a discipline and healthy lifestyle.

Now, the company has succeeded in securing approval from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to use special radar tech in smart speakers.

Amazon's tech is capable of performing contactless tracking of the sleeping pattern of people in a room with a high degree of precision, reported Bloomberg citing the company's application.

The radar sensor can also sense movements in three dimensions and users will be able to control the future echo speakers with simple gestures and movement.

Also, it will be beneficial for people with mobility, speech, or tactile impairments, the application noted.

The tech works in particular mmWave frequency airwaves and for that, Amazon needs permission from a state-run agency to continue to the work on the device. Now, that the company has received the nod from FCC, it can go ahead with the development of the new generation Echo speakers and displays.

However, it remains to be seen if the Indian market will see the new Echo devices with 3D radar tech, as Google wasn't able to get the same for Pixel 4 in India.

For the uninitiated, Google Pixel 4 came with a Soli Radar chip-powered Motion Sense feature. It works only on 60GHz mmWave frequency, which by the way is locked for the Indian military and government science projects. So, it is not open for civilian use and this is why the Pixel 4 series couldn't launch in India. In other markets like the US and select regions of Europe and Asia, this frequency is not locked by the government agencies.

