Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ and more

As advertised, Amazon on Thursday (October 16) kicked off the Great Indian Festival sale in India. For now, Amazon Prime members will be able to get early access to the sale, while others can participate in the promotional sale later tonight at 12:00 am.

The e-commerce firm is offering lucrative deals on several product categories including consumer electronics, home & kitchen appliances, sports equipment, fashion apparel, and other sundries this festive seasonal sale. On smartphones alone, it offering more than 40% price-cut in addition to 10% off through select bank cards and extra discount via exchange offers.

DH has listed top deals on phones in all price segments to help you zero in on the right model that meets your budget requirement.

Premium mobiles

Apple iPhone 11

Apple's most popular handset iPhone 11, which by the way is being assembled in India can now be grabbed for Rs 47,999 against the launch price of Rs 68,300. It has one of the fastest chipset A13 Bionic and the best dual camera in its segment. If you have been long wanted to get into the iOS platform, this is the best phone to start your new journey into the high-walled Apple ecosystem.

Must read | Apple iPhone 11 review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus can be grabbed for Rs 49,999 against the launch price of Rs 73,999. It is a well-balanced version of the S20 line-up in 2020. It has a great camera, a long battery, and is powered by flagship 7nm class Exynos 990 chipset (with 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 x 2 cores + 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 x 2 cores + 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 x 4 cores) backed by Mali-G77 graphics engine.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review

OnePlus 8 5G

OnePlus 8 5G can be bought for as low as Rs 39,999 and Amazon is offering additional discounts through an exchange offer. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a good set of camera hardware.

Mid-range mobiles

Apple iPhone 7

Apple's iPhone 7, which costs Rs 31,500 can be grabbed for 24,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,000 additional discounts via exchange offer It is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Galaxy A51 can be purchased for Rs 22,999 against Rs 25,999. It has a good camera for its price and also a long-lasting battery. It can be bought for less if you trade-in your old phone, provided the latter is in working condition.

Read more | Galaxy A51 review

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at a discount of Rs 6,500 and 12 months no-Cost EMI. It now can be bought for just Rs 12,999. It is the first tier-1 branded phone to boast a 7,000mAh battery and also the best display-- super AMOLED. It also comes with a good set of camera hardware.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

This is also one of the best deal among the mid-range phone. Redmi Note 9 Pro can be bought for just Rs 12,999 against Rs 16,999.

Must read | Redmi Note 9 Pro review

Budget mobiles

Redmi 9 series

Redmi 9 Prime can be bought for just Rs 8,999 against the MRP of Rs 10,999. It is undeniably the best phone under Rs 10,000 in the market. It has the best display, processor, camera, and battery life in its class.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime review: Undisputable budget phone champion

Samsung Galaxy M01

Amazon is offering the Galaxy M01 for Rs 7,999. Additionally, users can claim Rs 7,500 off via exchange deal.

It is one of the most affordable Samsung phones in the market. The Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, Android 10 OS, Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP+2MP dual-camera on the back, 5MP (beauty mode), Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health and a 4,000mAh cell, which is more than enough for the phone to last one and half days.

