Amazon Prime users to get access to Luna game streaming service next week

Amazon has announced that the Prime members will get access to the company's premium Luna game streaming service this month.
As part of the Prime Day celebration, Amazon patrons will get to play exclusive games on the Luna platform for a limited time next week.
Interested users have to register on Luna's official website on June 21 and the window will close the next day (June 22). Then, users will be able to play several popular games including Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania Plus, Star Wars Pinball, GRID, Control, Ghost Runner, Team Sonic Racing, Overcooked! 2, and many more for free, but only for seven days.
Previously, users had to sign-up for Luna only on Fire TV-enabled devices, but with the latest offers, Luna can be accessed on several devices including Windows PCs, Macs. Even, users with iPhone, iPad, and select Android phones be able to play games on the Luna platform via a web browser.
After the 7-day trial offer, users can either cancel the subscription or continue by paying $5.99 (approx. Rs 439) per month.
Also, users will also able to subscribe to the Ubisoft Plus beta channel for $14.99 (around Rs 1,099)/month within the Luna+ service. There, users get access to blockbuster gaming titles including Assassin’s Creed, FarCry, and Watch Dogs. However, this is limited to the US region.
This is a good strategy to attract more consumers into their fold. However, it would have been better if the free access is allowed for one or three months as Apple does with the Arcade gaming service. Also, expand the availability to wider regions of the world.
