An inspiring triumph over speech disability

Niranjan was unperturbed and in fact seemed to be enjoying the bright lights from the fireworks going off. His older brother, on the other hand, was terrified by the racket and locked himself up inside the house. Niranjan’s unusual reaction prompted the family to seek professional help. That is when they first learnt of his condition. But Davanagere, a city in central Karnataka, was not equipped to offer the right treatment. The family then travelled to Mysuru for a more thorough check up. The test revealed that the hearing loss was 105 db in one ear and 95 db in the other. Hearing loss of over 70 is categorised as severe, and above 90 as profound.