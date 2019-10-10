Android creator Rubin teases Essential Phone 2 launch

After leaving Google in 2014, Android co-founder Andy Rubin ventured in several projects and the most prominent was the Essential Products startup company. In 2017, it launched the first Android-powered Essential Phone (aka PH-1).

Unlike other mobiles, Essential Phone had a unique dot-notch display design. Despite having the best screen-to-body ratio, it was ridiculed for its odd design. Surprisingly, within months, several rival brands launched Essential Phone-inspired mobiles.

Now, Rubin is back with Essential Phone 2 and yes, it is coming with a radically different design. It is slim, tall and looks strikingly similar to a TV remote than a phone.

It has big circular camera module on the back and a fingerprint sensor below. There is no company engraving on the back. But, have to say, the colourway of the Essential Phone 2 looks stunning. It has used colour shift material on the phone's shell; it reflects a different colour when looked from a certain angle.



Essential Phone 2 interface (Picture Credit: Andy Rubin/Twitter)



Also, due to the new design form factor, the Android user-interface is said to be tweaked in the Essential Phone 2.

Essential Phone 2 has created quite a big buzz in the technology circle, but we are curious to know more about the Android phone. Now that the device has been officially teased, it won't be long before the company fully reveals the internal hardware, availability, and price of the device.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.