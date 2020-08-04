Apple brings new iMac desktop with big upgrades

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Tuesday (August 4) announced the iMac desktop 2020-series.

The company has kept the design language of the new 27.5-inch iMac, but inside, it has incorporated major upgrades.

It boasts a 5K Retina display with True Tone and Nano Texture option. "With 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, and support for P3 wide color, the Retina display on iMac delivers an immersive front-of-screen viewing experience," the company said.

With the Nano Texture glass option, users are assured of better viewing experience under various lighting conditions, such as a bright room or indirect sunlight. There will be extremely low reflectivity and less glare on the monitor.

The new iMac will also get updated FaceTime HD camera with 1080p resolution support, while the Image Signal Processor in the T2 Security Chip brings tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection for a much higher quality camera experience, the company said.

Under-the-hood, 27.5-inch iMac houses Intel's new powerful chipsets. It will be offered with the latest 6-core and 8-core 10th-generation Intel processors. Turbo Boost speeds can top 5.0GHz for up to 65 percent faster CPU performance. And when working with memory-intensive applications, iMac features double the memory capacity for up to 128GB.

When compared to the previous-generation 8-core 27-inch iMac, the new iMac can deliver up to 65 percent more plug-ins in Logic Pro X, up to 40 percent faster 8K ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro X and up to 35 percent faster rendering with Arnold in Autodesk Maya.



The new 27.5-inch iMac launched with big upgrades. Credit: Apple



As far as the graphics card is concerned, it boasts AMD's next-generation Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics engine with the latest RDNA architecture with faster, more power-efficient computing units. and promises up to 55 percent faster graphics performance. Apple, for the first time ever, is offering graphics options with 16GB of memory.

Compared to the predecessor 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega 48 graphics, the new iMac delivers up to 55 percent faster rendering in Maxon Cinema 4D ProRender, up to 50 percent faster demo fly-through in Unity Editor, up to 45 percent faster performance in 'Total War: Three Kingdoms' and up to 30 percent faster timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro X.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac get SSD support

The company revealed that 21.5-inch iMac will now come with SSDs support and will be become the new norm across the line for the first time. Also, customers will get the option to configure their 21.5-inch iMac with a Fusion Drive.

Also, Apple iMac Pro now comes standard with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor. Designed for pro users who require workstation-class performance, iMac Pro features Xeon processors up to 18 cores, graphics performance up to 22 teraflops, up to 256GB quad-channel ECC memory, and a brilliant 27-inch Retina 5K display.

Apple has announced to release macOS Big Sur in the Fall (September). It will be rolled out as free software to all the eligible MacBooks (Air and Pro), iMacs and other Apple computers.

The new 27.5-inch Apple iMac will be available in India later this month with prices starting at Rs 1,69, 990. On the other hand, 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro will be offered with prices starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 4,64,900, respectively.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.