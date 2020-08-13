Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro tipped to launch on this date

Prior to the iPhone SE (2nd gen) unveiling, reports emerge that Apple was facing supply chain contraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic in China and got delayed for a month. And, finally the deveice got unveiled in April. Now, it has come to light that Apple is still facing mass production limitations and is likely to postpone the annual Fall event in September, which usually witnesses the launch of new iPhones along with Watch series and iPads, and may split in to two seperate programmes.

Ever reliable Apple product tipster Jon Prosser citing sources has revealed that the Cupertino company, as part of the phase one, will first unveil the Watch Series 6 and new iPad via press note on September 7.

And in the following month, Apple is said to host, most probably an online event similar to the recently concluded World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020, to reveal the new line of iPhone 12, 12 Pro series on October 12.

However, the company will only open the pre-order window for the generic iPhone 12 during the launch week and start shipping the devices from October 19.

The top-end iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max are expected to be made available via pre-order only in November with no specific date picked yet.

Apple iPhone 12: What we know so far

Speculations are rife that Apple is bringing four new iPhones. The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will be succeeded by two iPhone 12 variants-- one with 5.4-inch and another with 6.1-inch. On the other hand, the standard 5.4-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max will be replaced by 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively.

The standard iPhone 12 models are expected to come with two primary sensors on the back, whereas the Pro models will have three sensors along with the LiDAR sensor first seen in the iPad Pro 2020.

The LiDAR scanner comes handy for accurately measuring the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away and Apple says, it works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. This will further boost the Augmented Reality(AR)-based gaming experience on Apple iPhones.

Furthermore, all the iPhone 12 series models will come with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset with significant performance and graphics processing capability over the A13 Bionic in the iPhone 11 (review) series.

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 6 will come with the same design as the predecessor but will have new advanced life-saving Fall Detection feature, new fitness training app, sports activity tracking including dancing, health tracking including blood-oxygen-level monitoring and more

The new Apple iPad (2020) will get incremental upgrade over the previous iteration, but with more powerful A-series chipset, which will be on par if not better than premium Android tablets in the market.