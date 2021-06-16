Apple releases critical security patch to older iPhones, iPads

Apple has begun rolling out a new iOS 12.4.5 update with a critical security patch to older iPhones and iPads.

Due to hardware limitations, devices such as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) lost eligibility to receive iOS 13 and new software versions in 2019. But, there are hundreds of thousands of users around the world, still hanging on to their Apple devices and are vulnerable to cyber threats.

Recently, Apple discovered three security issues-- CVE-2021-30737, CVE-2021-30761, and CVE-2021-30762 in older Apple devices and has released a firmware to plug the loophole.

It has revealed that some hackers have created malicious WebKit tools that can infect devices with malware when users go to any shady website with compromised security. If it is left unchecked, bad creators can take over the devices to steal personal details.

Apple has advised the aforementioned device owners to immediately upgrade to the latest iOS 12.5.4 to prevent hacking attempts.

This is a welcome move by Apple, which has taken prompt action despite having no formal obligation to serve old devices. We wish Android phone-makers learn a thing or two from a Cupertino-based technology company.

It's probably why Apple device owners have such strong brand loyalty.

Here's how to install iOS 12.5.4 update on your iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

