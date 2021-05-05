Apple releases iOS 14.5.1 update with security patch for iPhones

It has been barely a week since Apple rolled out the new iOS 14.5 with a crucial user privacy-oriented App Tracking Transparency feature. Now, the company has released another update with a security patch.

This new iOS 14.5.1 not only fixes the problems, which were detected after updating to the recently released iOS 14.5 but also plugs the security loophole. If not addressed, it would have left the devices vulnerable to hacking.

"This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," reads the summary of the iOS 14.5.1 update.

This is being deployed to iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple has also released special iOS 12.5.3 to older models-- iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

Both the updates have an impact on all aforementioned devices. The iOS 14.5.1 and iOS 12.5.3 fixes two glitches ( ID: CVE-2021-30665 & ID: CVE-2021-30663) in WebKit tool of Safari browser, which allowed threat actors to execute malicious code on iPhone when naive users visit compromised websites.



Apple released iOS 14.5.1 released to all eligible iPhones. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited"-reads the security content page.

Apple has released similar patches for iPads (via iPad OS 14.5.1) and Watch (watchOS 7.4.1).

Here's how to instal iOS 14.5.1/iPadOS 14.5.1 update on your iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Here's how to install watchOS 7.4.1 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.