Apple tipped to bring three 5G iPhones in 2020

While Samsung and OnePlus have taken the lead to bring 5G phones with the Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 Pro series, respectively, Apple seem not rushing to jump on the bandwagon just yet.

The 2019-series iPhones are expected to come with 4G-LTE modems. However, if popular market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, the Cupertino-based technology giant is reportedly planning to bring three iPhones with 5G support in 2020.

As per Kuo's note to the investors, which is in the possession of MacRumors, Apple may limit the availability of the 5G iPhones to select developed regions. They would come with support for mmWave and Sub-6GHz spectrum, which meets requirements of just the American market.

The news comes on the heels of Apple confirming the acquisition of Intel's smartphone modem business last week.

Will the 2020-series iPhones come with Apple's own modem?

No, not at least till 2025, as Apple has already made an arrangement with Qualcomm. The latter will supply modems in addition to the license to use cellular technology in the iPhones for the next six years. Apple even has the option to extend the agreement for another two years.

So, the 2020-series iPhones, if they come with 5G support, will come with Qualcomm modems. With at least five years in the hand, Apple will make use of spare time to build advanced modems not just for 5G but beyond.

Thanks to full control over the processor chipset and operating system, Apple's iPhones, which usually come in the fall (September), are always a year ahead against rival Android mobiles in terms of processor performance.

When it finally brings the own cellular modem, Apple will be one step closer to becoming fully self-reliant to make iPhones and be in a much better position to tackle rivals such as Samsung and China-based Huawei, who also, by the way, make their own chipsets, but depend on Google for Android OS.

Apple still depends on camera module for iPhones from supply chains such as Sony and others. but, things can change in the next five years, as the American company has a surplus cash reserve of close to $245 billion to splurge on R&D.

It will be very interesting to see how things will pan out for Apple in the mid-2020s.

