Apple TV+ streaming service goes live worldwide

As promised, Cupertino-based technology major formally launched the much-awaited Apple TV+ multi-media streaming service worldwide.

Besides the usual popular TV series and latest movies, Apple TV+ is originals such as The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, Jason Mamoa-starrer 'See' series and 'For All Mankind' by Ronald D. Moore.

There are several more lined up for the coming months, as Apple has signed deals with high-profile Hollywood directors and artists including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, Jon M. Chu, and others to create content for Apple TV+.

As of now, the company has confirmed to bring new originals include the series 'Servant' (November 28), 'Truth Be Told' (December 6) and 'Little America,' and movies 'Hala' and 'The Banker' in the coming months.

Apple TV+ device support



Apple TV+ series (Picture Credit: Apple)



Apple TV+ subscribers can watch Apple originals ad-free and on-demand, both online and offline, on the Apple TV app, which is already on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac.

However, the Apple TV+ only runs on iPhone with iOS 12.3 or later version, MacBook with macOS Catalina and Apple TV with tvOS 12.3 or later version.

Apple TV+ is also available on the Apple TV app on select Samsung smart TVs and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs can play Apple Originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, Apple TV+ is also available on the web at tv.apple.com.

The Apple TV app will come to LG, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.

Audiences worldwide can stream Apple TV+ originals subtitled and/or dubbed in nearly 40 languages, including Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing (SDH) or closed captions. Apple Originals are also available with audio descriptions in eight languages.

Apple TV+ vs competition

With the new service, Apple aims to take a bite out of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video market share. It is available for 7-day free trial after which, you have to pay $4.99 per month in the US. However, it costs just Rs 99 per month in India.

It can be noted that the streaming service also supports Family Sharing; up to six members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

Also, Apple TV+ subscription will be offered free for one-year to consumers who bought new Apple devices from September onwards.

With such incentives and support in non-Apple devices, the Cupertino-based company has the potential to garner more audiences worldwide in the coming months and eventually bring in more revenue via services.

In the recently announced Q4 2019 financial results. Apple recorded an all-time high revenue from the services.

For services, revenue was $12.5 billion, 18% up over the last year's $10.60 billion. It broke the previous record set in the June quarter by more than a billion dollars. It was just not the US alone, the revenue growth was registered in all five of our geographic segments, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple said.

