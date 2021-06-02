Apple TV, TV Plus apps now finally support Android smart TVs

Apple has announced that the company's multimedia streaming Apple TV, TV Plus apps will now support almost an entire line of smart TVs under the Android TV ecosystem in the market.

They are now available for download on the Google Play store Previously, Apple TV and TV Plus supported new Google TV ( new version of Android TV) devices, Sony's new BRAVIA TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.

With support for Apple TV and TV Plus, people with an older version of Android TVs (v8.0 and later) from brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Realme, TCL, Vu, and OnePlus will now get access to Apple Originals, including series like 'Ted Lasso,' which recently won two Golden Globes, 'For All Mankind' season two, 'The Morning Show' and 'Servant,' as well as movies like 'Greyhound' and 'Palmer.'

The Apple TV app also gives access to a library of movies and TV shows purchased from Apple, as well as personalised and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. And with Family Sharing, up to six members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.