Apple Watches to get Assistive Touch and more features this year

Cupertino-based Apple to mark the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (May 20), announced to bring several new assistive features to the Apple Watch for differently-abled consumers.

“AssistiveTouch for watchOS allows users with upper body limb differences to enjoy the benefits of Apple Watch without ever having to touch the display or controls,” the company said.

Apple Watch will get Assistive Touch capabilities through software coming later this year. It will make use of the device's in-built motion sensors such as gyroscope and accelerometer, along with the optical heart rate sensor and on-device machine learning, to help users operate the Watch with just hand gestures such as pinching, and clenching of the arm.

For instance, if there is a phone call, users can just answer the call by double clenching the wrist.

Also, while working, users can activate the Assistive Touch feature by double clenching the arm, and also by doing pinch gestures with index and thumb fingers, users can move the focus between repeat and stop.

Users can also perform complex navigation with hand gestures. For example, if the user is working out, he/she can invoke a motion pointer by double clenching the hand. Then, with subtle hand movements, users can scroll to the next page to end/pause tracking.



Motion pointer on Apple Watch. Credit: Apple



Also, a motion pointer can also be activated by simply shaking the hand.

Apple also said it will bring similar assistive features for iPhones, iPads, and even to the company’s website and stores. Key announcements are as follows:

1) Apple is launching SignTime. This enables customers to communicate with AppleCare and Retail Customer Care by using American Sign Language (ASL) in the US, British Sign Language (BSL) in the UK, or French Sign Language (LSF) in France, right in their web browsers. It will be initially available in the France, UK and the US and will be expanded to other global regions in near future. Also, consumers coming to the Apple Store locations can also use SignTime to remotely access a sign language interpreter without booking ahead of time.

2) iPadOS will support third-party eye-tracking devices, making it possible for people to control iPad using just their eyes. Later this year, compatible MFi devices will track where a person is looking onscreen and the pointer will move to follow the person’s gaze, while extended eye contact performs an action, like a tap.

3) Apple will bring new improvements to the VoiceOver feature. With this, users can explore even more details about the people, text, table data, and other objects within images. Users can navigate a photo of a receipt like a table: by row and column, complete with table headers.

4) As part of the MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod) programme, Apple is adding support for new bi-directional hearing aids. The microphones in these new hearing aids enable those who are deaf or hard of hearing to have hands-free phone and FaceTime conversations. Also, Apple is also bringing support for recognizing audiograms — charts that show the results of a hearing test — to Headphone Accommodations. Users can quickly customize their audio with their latest hearing test results imported from a paper or PDF audiogram.

5) Apple will be introducing new background sounds to help minimize distractions and help users focus, stay calm, or rest.

Also, Apple is curating a collection of inspirational literature penned by authors and disability rights activists such as Judith Heumann.

Furthermore, the Apple TV app will also list the Barrier-Breaking Characters collection which celebrates authentic disability representation onscreen and behind the camera.

