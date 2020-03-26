Apple watchOS 6.2: Brings new features, ECG to more regions

After releasing the iOS and iPadOS 13.4 update to the eligible iPhones and iPads, Apple has begun rolling out the watchOS 6.2 to the Watches worldwide.

The new watchOS 13.4 comes with bug-fixes and also activates ECG (Electrocardiogram) and Irregular Rythm Notification (IRN) feature to Watch Series 4 and later versions.

For those unaware, The ECG app and IRN are potential can detect abnormal heartbeats in the resting position and notify the user to get medical help. It can track AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), which if not treated, will lead to stroke and eventually death. AFib is said to be the second most common cause of death in the world.

Apple has already activated ECG and IRN in many global regions including India and now, they will be available in more regions mentioned below.

ECG feature on the Watch Series 5 (Picture credit: Apple)



Apple watchOS 6.2 official change-log:

* Apple's new watchOS 6.2 Introduces in-app purchases for Apple Watch apps

* Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

* ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand and Turkey

* Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand and Turkey

The public version of the watchOS 6.2 software features will be available this fall for free for Apple Watch Series 1 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 13 or later.

Here's how to install watchOS 6 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

