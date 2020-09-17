Apple watchOS 7 released; here's how to install the latest software

As promised, Apple on Thursday (September 17) released the much-awaited watchOS 7 to all the eligible Watches in India.

Apple watchOS 7 comes with lots of new features including a sleep pattern tracker, support four new workout types supported by powerful heart rate and custom-built motion algorithms: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown.

With Covid-19 infections still prevalent around the world, people are advised to maintain personal hygiene. With this in mind, Apple has incorporated a handwash detection feature.

Once upgraded to the watchOS 7, Apple smart wearable will make us of the motion sensors, microphones, and on-device machine learning to automatically detect handwashing motions and sounds. It then initiates a 20-second countdown timer, and if the user finishes early, they will be prompted to keep washing. Apple Watch can also conveniently remind the user to wash their hands when they return home, the company said.

Must read | Apple watchOS 7: Key features you should know

The new watchOS 7 is available to the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.



Apple watchOS 7 released in India. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.