Apple on day one of the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 (June 7-11) showcased several new features coming in the next-generation major software to all its products from iPhone to Watches and to Macs.

Apple's new watchOS 8 is coming with numerous upgrades including redesigned Home app, new activity tracking, enhanced messaging capabilities, and more.

Apple watchOS 8: Key features you should know

Do more with the Wallet app: Currently, Apple Watch users can walk-in theaters or college campuses with digital tickets or ID cards stored in the Wallet app. And with Apple Pay, users can also make retail purchases or travel on mass transit vehicles in select countries. Now, Wallet is getting more features. Firstly, digital car keys, first announced in 2020, will finally be ready for use with compatible cars rolling this year.

Also, come September, Apple Watch users will be able to add personal digital keys to Wallet to lock and unlock doors at home, office, and hotel.

Apple added that in select participating states in the US, users will be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet later this year. Also, select TSA checkpoints will allow users to show digital ID to pass through security screening.

Redesigned Home App: With the watchOS 8, the Home app gets some facelift in terms of the visual interface. Also, users with a HomeKit-enabled camera will be able to view who is at the door directly on their wrist. Apple Watch users can also tap Intercom to quickly broadcast a message throughout the home or to individual rooms via HomePod, HomePod mini, or other personal devices.



Breathe app will now be called Mindfulness. Credit: Apple



Accessibility: To support Apple Watch users with upper-body limb differences, the AssistiveTouch feature will make good use of the built-in motion sensors to sense one-arm gestures to interact without touching the display. With this, users can answer incoming calls, control an onscreen motion pointer, and surface an action menu that can access Notification Center, Control Center, and more.

New Workout types: With watchOS 8, Apple Watches will be able to track Tai Chi and Pilates. These new workout types are supported by powerful, validated custom-built heart rate and motion algorithms to provide users with accurate metrics.

Respiratory rate tracking: The new watchOS 8 will enable the Apple Watches to make full use of the accelerometer to track respiratory rate, which is the number of breaths per minute while sleeping, giving further insights into the owner's sleep pattern and overall health.

Messages and Contacts: Currently, users can combine the use of Scribble, dictation, and emoji all within the same message, and for dictated messages, they have the option to edit the presented text. Now, with the watchOS 8, users can add even more expression to a message, users can simply enter a word or phrase and select from hundreds of trending GIFs. Also, a full-fledged Contacts app is coming to the Apple Watches so users can directly browse, add, and edit phone numers and other details, and also be able to share contacts directly from the app.

Breathe app becomes Mindfulness: The newly christened app will offer the Reflect session, where users will be asked to think pleasant for a moment to destress. For instance, the user may see something like “Recall a time recently when you felt a sense of calm. Bring that feeling into this moment,” or “Reflect on one thing you’re grateful for and think about why you appreciate it so much. Also, the breathing exercise will show a more vibrant and animated display on the Watch.

Focus: This feature is available on multiple Apple devices (with iOS 15/iPadOS 15/macOS Monterey) including Apple Watch with watchOS 8. It will allow users to set the device into working, sleeping, do not disturb, and driving mode. There is also a custom option to name the mode too. Users can set the pre-written message to reply to friends according to the mode set on the iPhone. Also, users can create Home Screen pages with apps and widgets that apply to moments of focus to only display relevant apps and reduce temptation.



Key features of watchOS 8. Credit: Apple



Other notable features:

-With watchOS 8, users can put the picture with the Bokeh blur effect as the watch face.

--Once updated to the latest watchOS 8, users will be able to set multiple timers with specific labels using Siri (such as “Laundry Timer” or “Cooking Timer”).

-- With watchOS 8, more Apple Watch apps support the Always-On display, including Maps, Mindfulness, Now Playing, Phone, Podcasts, Stopwatch, Timers, Voice Memos, and others. watchOS 8 is also making it easier for developers to keep their apps timely and relevant with a new Always-On API for third-party apps.

-A new Find Items app on Apple Watch helps users locate tagged items using the Find My network, and a new Find Devices app helps users locate lost Apple devices that are signed in with the same Apple ID.

--The redesigned Music app enables users to share songs, albums, and playlists through Messages and Mail, and enjoy music and radio all in one place.

-The Weather app now supports Severe Weather notifications, displaying government alerts about certain severe weather events. The app also delivers Next Hour precipitation alerts and offers updated complications.

List of Apple Watch models eligible for watchOS 8:

Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.

Interested software programmers can try testing the new watchOS 8 on the official developer website (here). The public beta will be available from next month. And the final bug-free version for the public will be rolled in September 2021.

