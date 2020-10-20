Apple Watch's ECG feature saves Indore resident's life

For several years, Apple Watch has been making headlines around the world for saving hundreds of lives with the timely notification; more so, with the introduction Electrocardiogram (ECG) app in the Watch Series 4 (and newer versions).

Now, a senior citizen in India has been saved by Apple's smart wearable. Several months ago. Siddharth Rajhans had gifted a Watch Series 5 to his father, R Rajhans (61), a retired pharma professional in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

In early March, R Rajhans felt really unwell and decided to check his ECG app on the Apple Watch Series 5 (review), and to his shock, it showed Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). He had hypertension, but no history of any other heart conditions. So, just to be sure, Rajhans used the ECG app again a couple of times and the results came out the same.

If Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) is not treated on time, it will lead to stroke and eventually death. AFib is said to be the second most common cause of death in the world.



Indore resident R Rajhans trying ECG app on his Apple Watch Series 5.



This prompted him to get a proper diagnosis at a hospital and the results showed that Rajhans had low ejection fraction and required immediate heart surgery.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the surgery got delayed, but finally got scheduled recently and the operation was deemed successful.

"My dad recently underwent a Mitral Valve replacement surgery and it was his Apple Watch that helped detect the irregular heart rhythm prior to the Valve failure Echo-cardiograph,” Siddharth Rajhans said.

Impressed by the potential life-saving feature of the Apple Watch, Siddharth wrote a thank you mail to Apple CEO Tim Cook. The latter has replied.

Siddharth, Thank you for sharing this. I am happy to note that your father received medical attention in time and I hope he’s feeling better now. Our team will connect with you - Tim

As per the latest reports, R Rajhans is recuperating well and the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 5 is helping him keep the vitals in check. We wish R Rajhans get back to his healthy best as soon as possible.

"The idea of having a device like Apple Watch is to strike a balance between using tech and medical awareness in order to take charge of our parent’s lives," Siddharth noted.

Apple Watch Series 4 (and newer models) come with an optical heart sensor to monitor the heart rate and irregular heart rhythm and an electrical heart sensor that enables the ECG app to check for Atrial Fibrillation (Afib).

