Apple's 2021 iPhone series to sport 'touch integrated OLED' display

Cupertino-based technology major Apple is reportedly planning to bring a new type of OLED screen for 2021-series iPhones.

Apple has placed an order for touch integrated Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)-based screen panels from supply chains in South Korea, local daily ET News reported.

Samsung Display, which has already developed proprietary 'Y-OCTA' technology-based touch integrated OLED screen is said to have inked the deal with Apple. Also, Chinese company Beijing BOE Display Technology Co., Ltd is also trying to form an agreement for a similar contract with the American company.

For the uninitiated, currently, premium phones in the market come with plain OLED screen having a separate touch sensor film and this apparently increases the thickness of the display.

The touch sensor film takes up a very minute space, but even the tiniest empty plot on a compact mobile is really valuable, as it can lead to the radical change in design and also give leeway for hardware makers to increase the battery capacity and most importantly cut costs on raw materials and the labour to attach sensor film on the display.

On the other hand, a new OLED display, which the Apple plans to bring in the 2021-series iPhones are said to come ingrained with touch sensor film.

In a related development, Apple is expected to launch four iPhones in the upcoming Fall 2020 event in September.

Word on the street is that 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will be succeeded by two iPhone 12 variants-- one with 5.4-inch and another 6.1-inch. On the other hand, the standard 5.4-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max will be replaced by 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. All the models will have OLED-based display and powered by A14 Bionic series chipset.

