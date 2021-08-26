Aries Daily Horoscope - August 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Lucky Colour: Mango.
Lucky Number: 8.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel
9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups
Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia
Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study
'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'
South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags