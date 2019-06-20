Asus 6Z with dual flip-camera makes India debut

Taiwanese technology major, Asus launched the new Android marquee Asus 6Z series. It is the same Zenfone 6, which made its debut in Spain last month. But, due to the brandname infringement issue with Zen Mobile, the former has decided to the retail its flagship as Asus 6Z.

The highlight of the upcoming Asus 6Z is the motorized camera, which can flip up back-facing dual-primary camera to the front, to turn in to a selfie camera. With this form factor, the device owners are assured of top-notch photo in whichever side they point the snapper.

The camera module boasts a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with F1.8 and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 128-degree Field-Of-View (FOV), which guarantees high-quality Portrait mode blur effect.

A praiseworthy attribute of the flip camera is that it is capable of auto-focus on the moving subject. It can track him or her and follow up to 180-degree Field-of-View (FOV) while they walk during a video recording without anybody's help.

This works best when the stationary phone is placed horizontally on a tripod. It can also take panoramic view images both vertically and horizontally with less effort. It has a 270-degree FOV.



Asus 6Z; picture credit: Asus India



Thanks to the creative flip-camera design, the phone's front panel has no obstruction at all and offers true-full view experience on the 6.46-inch full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD screen.

Inside, Asus 6Z houses Snapdragon 855 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date and is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM LPDDRX4 and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage. It also supports 18W fast charging charger.

ASUS 6z will be available in three variants-- 6GB+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,99, respectively from June 26 onwards on Flipkart.

Asus 6Z vs competition:

The new phone will be going head-on with the popular OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20 Pro, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, and Apple iPhone XR among others.

Key specifications of Asus 6Z:

Display: 6.46-inch full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD with HDR 10 support, 600 nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield

OS: Android 9 Pie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X) + Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB RAM + 64GB storage/6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Primary camera: 48MP with 1 /2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, dual LED Flash, F1.79 aperture, 1, 0.8μm pixel size, Laser AF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 13MPwith 125-degree ultra-wide lens, F2.4 aperture.

Battery: 5,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2), dedicated microSD card (+ 1TB storage), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type C port, FM radio, two microphones, 5-magnet stereo speaker, dual NXP TFA9874 smartamp and GPS/GLONASS.

Dimensions & weight:159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 mm & 190g

