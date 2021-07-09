Asus to launch new Zenfone 8 series in India soon

In May, Asus hosted a global virtual event to unveil the Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip series. But, unfortunately, at the same time, a devastating second wave of Covid-19 swept across India. So, the local launch was delayed indefinitely.

Now, that the Coronavirus infections are under control, we may finally see Zenfone 8 coming to the Indian shore.

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Asus India took to Twitter to assure fans that the new premium Zenfone 8 phone series will release soon.

Asus Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and also boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure up to 1.5 meters ( around 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it features 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octo-core processor, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based ZenUI 8, 6GB / 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) /256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C 30W charger in-box.

It also boasts a dual-camera module on the back-- primary 64MP camera ( Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide camera ( IMX363 sensor, dual PD autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 4cm macro mode) with LED flash and support 8K video recording. On the front, it features a 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor, dual PD autofocus).

Asus Zenfone 8 comes in two colours--Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver. Depending on the configuration, it is priced between €599 (around Rs 53,181) and €799 (roughly Rs 70,937) in Europe. It also available in the US and soon will be released in India.

