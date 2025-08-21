Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Woman on FBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list arrested in India for killing son

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $250,000 for information that could lead to her arrest.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS newsCrimeFBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us