Behind the vows: Stories in black-and-white

There is another precious photograph of Trevor D'Cunha, an army officer, who was the first Mangalorean to attain the rank of Lt General. He has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva medal by then President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. He married Iona Pinto at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Jabalpur in 1970. Iona is a MA gold medalist in English Literature. The couple is now settled in Secunderabad.