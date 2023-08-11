Home
Homespecials

Bengaluru band to hold fundraiser in support of victims of Manipur crisis

The foundation is currently organising relief work for children, women and the elderly affected by the crisis.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 22:36 IST

Muqtalif, a Bengaluru band predominantly into ghazals, will perform a concert on Saturday to raise funds for relief work in Manipur. Proceeds from the show, titled To Manipur with love, will fund Octave Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO that is involved in relief work in Manipur.

The foundation is currently organising relief work for children, women and the elderly affected by the crisis. The band performs Urdu ghazals twice every month. Aparupa Gupta, the lead singer, says. “We want to extend solidarity through music.”  

To Manipur with love on August 12,
7 pm, at Shoonya, Lalbagh Road.

