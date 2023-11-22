Bengaluru flautist set for Ilaiyaraaja tribute concert

I learned Carnatic music from various teachers in Bengaluru and Chennai. The finishing school in Carnatic music, so to speak, was with N Ramani, from whom I learnt for about 10 years. I quite reluctantly switched to film music in 2013, as I had, like most other classical musicians, thought of it as a step or two lower than the classical arts. But, luckily for me, the first song I had to play was an Ilaiyaraaja song, the lyrics of which literally said ‘I am sending you kumkum, come and play the music I have for you’. That’s it. From then on, there has been no looking back. Ilaiyaraaja’s music took me to him and to where I am today. All credit goes to him.