Bloomberg draws flak over best Indian food in NY claim

Bloomberg's claim of best Indian food being found in New York has Indians outraged

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 26 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 22:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A tweet published by media outlet Bloomberg has stirred a row among netizens.

On Saturday, the publication's Twitter account shared the link to an article titled 'New York Now Has Better Indian Food Than London'. However, that wasn't what triggered Indian food lovers. It was the tweet's caption that had them cross.

"The world's best Indian food is in New York City," Bloomberg's tweet read.

The caption is most likely derived from a line in the story where the author Bobby Ghosh talks about a Rajasthani rabbit dish at a New York restaurant of which "there is nothing like it in London, or even New Delhi." This quite clearly does not imply that "the world's best Indian food is in New York City."

Here's how some of the netizens reacted on Twitter:

Most Indians would agree that there's nothing quite like the food prepared by their grandmothers and this user does not differ.

Food can unite, as shown by this user from Pakistan.

 

 

Food
Indian Cuisine
Bloomberg

