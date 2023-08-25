Book on 40 years of arts society

A new book will trace the role of the International Music and Arts Society (IMAS) in shaping the cultural history of Bengaluru. It is titled ‘Celebrating the Arts - Forty Years of the International Music and Arts Society in Bangalore’.
The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will launch the commemorative volume on August 28 to mark the birth anniversary of IMAS founder Rani Vijaya Devi.
The book features a selection of over 130 events that IMAS has organsied, from music and dance to theatre and visual arts, along with articles by eminent artists, scholars and rasikas explaining the context.
The book launch will be followed by a talk ‘Reflections on Dance’ by renowned Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer Malavika Sarukkai. Later, vocalist Apeksha Appala will perform two compositions of Maharaja Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, a Western classical pianist himself who also composed kritis in Carnatic music.
Co-authors Urmila Devi Kotda Sangani (daughter of Vijaya Devi), Indira Brunner Chandrasekhar and Prateeti Punja Ballal will share their thoughts about the book. The evening will conclude with a performance by Malavika.
On August 28, 6 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. The book is priced at Rs 2,000.