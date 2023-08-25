Book on 40 years of arts society

The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will launch the commemorative volume on August 28 to mark the birth anniversary of IMAS founder Rani Vijaya Devi.

The book features a selection of over 130 events that IMAS has organsied, from music and dance to theatre and visual arts, along with articles by eminent artists, scholars and rasikas explaining the context.