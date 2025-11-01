<p class="title"><span class="bold"><strong>YES</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Many say one drop cannot make an ocean, but the ocean begins with that one drop.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yes, any individual can change the world. When Mahatma Gandhi walked barefoot against the British Empire, the world said he was mad, but his truth shook the thrones. When Nelson Mandela rose from the prison cell to make his nation independent and when Greta Thunberg, a young girl, challenged world leaders to protect our planet, everyone questioned them. Each of them began as one but ended as many.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Change does not wait for crowds, it begins in the heart of one brave soul who refuses to give up. One idea can transform minds, one kind act can transform hearts, and one invention can reshape the world. We think we are too small to matter, but even the tiniest spark that arises in us can start a wildfire of hope.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yes, one person can change the world, not with magic but with courage, passion and determination. Because, change does not start with “us”, it starts with “me”.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Tarush Guruprasad, 11<br /></span>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>NO</strong></span></p>.<p>One person alone cannot change the world. One person can create awareness and request everyone to join him or her to bring about a change.</p>.<p>The moral ‘United we stand, divided we fall’, conveys that unity and cooperation leads us to success. Teamwork always paves the way to victory. One person alone cannot make a change in this vast world but small efforts from everyone can make a difference.</p>.<p>Teamwork allows sharing of work, which reduces the burden on a single person. For example, if someone’s dream is to keep the world clean and green, the dream can only be achieved when everyone keeps their localities spic and span, and grows more trees.</p>.<p>Monopoly in a team will only make the team lose, but if everybody gets the chance to contribute with determination and perseverance, the team will emerge victorious.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Vihaan J G, 13</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>