Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 17, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
The great dilemma of a first-time voter
A smart fix for city's trash trouble
Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament
Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history
Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change
K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters