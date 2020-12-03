Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020

  • Dec 03 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 01:00 ist

Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a  partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea.

Colour: Vanilla  

Number: 4     

