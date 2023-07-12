Capricorn Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 3
