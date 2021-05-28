Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgment. Avoid gambling and financial risks. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst
Lucky Number: 8
