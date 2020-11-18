Concept phone Oppo X 2021 with rollable display revealed

Oppo unveils concept phone X 2021 with rollable screen

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 11:46 ist

Chinese smartphone-maker Oppo unveiled the new concept mobile X 2021 at the recently concluded INNO DAY 2020 on November 17 in Shenzen.

The company has used a special 2-in-1 plate that enables the Oppo X 2021 to easily expand and contract seamlessly. As you can see in the teaser video below, the phone's rear-camera module stays anchored at one side, while the rest of the back panel is capable of extending to allow the flexible wraparound OLEd display to roll out to its full length. It can expand from 6.7-inch to 7.4-inch, the same as a normal tablet

For damage protection, Oppo has incorporated a 0.1mm Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

Compared to other concept foldable phones we see such as Mi Alpha, Huawei Mate X series, the wraparound display is not practical as they are vulnerable to scratches and physical damages with an accidental drop, while the Samsung Galaxy Fold series and the most recent Oppo X 2021 are a bit more secure in terms of design language.

 

 

As of now, there is no word on internal hardware such as camera details, processor or battery capacity just yet, but more information is expected in the coming months. 

Besides the Oppo X 2021, the company also unveiled new Augmented Reality (AR) spectacles, 

;"Adopting the brand-new split design, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is compact and ultra-light; the device is nearly 75% lighter than its predecessor. As for the core components, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience," Oppo said.

Oppo AR Glass 2021 boasts several sensors including a stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. They support several natural interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localization. And, also complete the three-dimensional spatial localization calculation within milliseconds, achieving precise localization and offering users real and natural experience of spatial interaction in the AR world through constant update and feedback of the real-time position of the user within the space, Oppo added.

The company also revealed CybeReal AR application. It is powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology that enables high-precision localization and scene recognition, and is supported by OPPO's three core technologies. It can accurately reconstruct the space around things to the centimeters, and real-time high-precision localization.

DH Tech
Oppo
foldable phone

