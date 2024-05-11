Courting the courtesan

In the 1955 film, Dilip Kumar’s ‘Devdas’ reluctantly accompanies Motilal’s Chunnilal to Chandramukhi’s kotha and makes his distaste obvious. Vyjayanthimala’a tawaif responds to the slight with the S D Burman composition, ‘Ab aage teri marzi’. Pointing out that there’s nothing ostentatious about this set, Bimal Roy’s son, Joy, shares that since his father made his films with his own money, he couldn’t afford lavish sets and had to rely on imagination, aesthetics and lighting. “The pièce de résistance here is the hand-drawn alpona (decorative design) around which Chandramukhi dances, her skirt flaring over it as she sits down at the centre, the beauty and grace apparent even in the black-and-white frames,” he asserts. Bhansali took the same scene and painted a rangoli in a profusion of colours across the floor. The glitter of the chandelier, the glitzy props, the gauzy curtains, the sparkling fountains, a bejeweled Chandramukhi with her bevy of dancing girls bringing an almost ostentatious opulence to the screen as ‘Kaahe chhed mohe’ teases, tantalises and torments.