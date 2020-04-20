COVID-19 lockdown 2.0 effect: Realme Narzo 10 series India launch postponed

Last week, Indian government announced to extend the lockdown till May 3 and had also revealed, it would relax restrictions for e-commerce companies to sell commodities in select regions after April 20.

After the announcement, several companies were eager to launch new products. Even Realme claimed that it would launch its new Nazro 10 series mobile on April 21.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs, revised the lockdown relaxations for the e-commerce companies, that the latter would be able to sell only the essential items such as food, pulses, fruits, and toiletries, not the electronics goods.

Now, Realme India has announced it has postponed the Nazro 10 phone series launch indefinitely.

"In alignment with the recent order shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India on the prohibition of the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies, realme has decided to postpone the online sales of its smartphones and the launch of its Narzo series until further notice. Thanks for all your support as always," Realme India said in a statement.

It can be noted that Realme Nazro 10 series was initially scheduled to make its official debut on March 26, but to the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, had put the launch event on the back burner.

As per the recent reports, Realme was planning to bring two variants-- Nazro 10 and 10A.

The Nazro 10 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+(1600x720p), MediaTek Helio G80 chipset backed by Android 10 OS, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 5000mAh battery, quad rear-camera module-- 48MP main+8MP wide angle+ 2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro with LED flash and a 16MP front selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Nazro 10A is said to be a watered-down version. It likely to feature a 6.52-inch HD+(1600x720p), MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, Android 10 OS, 3GB RAM,32GB storage, a 5000mAh battery, triple rear-camera module-- 12MP main+ 2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro with LED flash and a 5MP front selfie camera.

Depending on the configuration, Nazro 10 series is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.