COVID-19 lockdown: Google AR can turn your living room in to jungle

With most of the world under lockdown, people are forced to work from home and continue day-to-day chores at the house. It will be fine for a week to go through this mundane work from the home process, but over time, we will begin to feel claustrophobia and effects of self-isolation. With so much restriction, we can't venture out to get some fresh air and socialize with loved ones.

The only option left with the people is to sit back and binge-watch on multimedia contents on phones, laptops, and smart TVs. While others have started to explore new hidden features in their phones. Among them, Google's 3D view has caught the attention of mobile users around the world, as it brings out entertainment element not just to adults but also to kids as well.

For the uninitiated, Google launched the Augmented Reality (AR)-based 3D view on the search option in 2019. It allows the users to see how the object or any animal would look in real-life. It is a fun feature, especially for children to understand how big wild animals are.

This Google AR 3D view is available on all Android phones with AR Core support. It will be able to show animals such as Shark, Lion, Tiger, Cat, Alligator and many other things in real-life size and also minimised size in addition to audio bytes.

Besides Android phones, Apple iPhones, iPads, and iPods (7th gen only) too, support Google Ar 3D view feature. Just launch the Safari app and search for animals via Google search engine. There, you will find the 'View in 3D' in the bottom left corner (as shown in the image below).



View in 3D feature on Google search via Safari app on Apple iPhone (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Most of the phones from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Google (Pixel), HTC, LG, Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, among others support Google AR feature. You can check if your phone is on the Android AR Core support list (here).

The total list of animals includes Alligator, Angler fish, Bear, Brown bear, Cat, Cheetah, Deer, Dog, French Bulldog, Golden (or Labrador Retriever), Pomeranian, Pug, Rottweiler, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Leopard, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Panda, Penguin, Raccoon, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake,Tiger, Turtle and Wolf.

