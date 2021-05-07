Covid-19 vaccine slot tracker: List of websites and apps that notify you of vaccine slot availability

The Indian government kicked off the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on May 1. Now, all citizens above 18 years are eligible to get inoculated.

With more cases piling up in the country, experts have appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. The studies have shown that even people, who have received just one jab can have enough immunity to endure Covid-19 and there is less risk of getting into a serious condition.

However, the state-run CoWIN website, which offers people to get appointments for vaccination in the nearest health centres, is inundated with millions of requests. This has caused the website to crash and sometimes show an error message.

There is a lot of anxiousness among the citizens over the uncertainty of vaccine availability.

Here DH will list all the reliable chatbots, apps and websites that will help in notifying the vaccine slots whenever it gets available in the nearest health centre.

Vaccinate Me

This one of the best reliable website to know the latest details on slots open for vaccination in India.



Vaccinate Me website (screen-shot)



Just select the State and the district or Pincode. It will readily show the list of the slots available on a particular day and also users can filter the search with the specific vaccine (Covishield/Covaxin), 18+, 45+ and more.

Once you click the particular date, it will show all the hospitals/healthcare centres with the address. Just visit the VaccinateMe site (here). It is best suited to check on a smartphone.

Under45.in



Under45.in website (screen-grab)



Users just have to go to the website (preferably via smartphone here) and select the State and District and press the enter. It gives a Telegram chatbot link and click on it to get notified on vaccine inoculation slots in the particular region on Telegram.

GetJab.in



GetJab.in website (screen-grab)



Here, the website has a simple interface. Users just have to select District and submit information such as name, email and phone number. And, press the 'Get Notified' button.

It will alert the user about the availability of the vaccine slot via a registered number and email ID. You can check the website here (link).

MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot

The Indian government in collaboration with WhatsApp has set up a chatbot to citizens find the vaccination booths open for booking slots for inoculation.



MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Users just need to add this phone number-- 9013151515-- to their contact list. And then, open the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Start the conversation with Chatbot by typing 'Namaste'. It will guide you on how to find the nearest Covid vaccination centre.

Must read | Here's how to interact with the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot

Paytm

Paytm has added a new 'Vaccine slot finder' tool in its e-commerce app. Users just need to enter their age group and the Pincode of the residential area.



Paytm gets the Vaccine Slot finder tool. Credit: Paytm



Must read | How to make use of Vaccine slot finder on Paytm

FindSlot.in



FindSlots.in website (screen-grab)



This website uses Cowin API (Application Programming Interface) to get the latest update on vaccine slot availability. Here, users have to select the state, district and type Pincode.

And, then it will list all the details of the nearest health centre details. You can visit the website (here). The only qualm is that it heavily relies on CoWIN website and delivers the information a bit late.

CoWin website/app



CoWin website (screen-grab)



As said before, it is the most used website/app in the country and tends to crash often. But, still, we recommend people to check on this platform between short intervals to get updates to book slots for inoculation. You can check (here).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.