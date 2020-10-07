DH Radio | The Lead: How Shalini Saraswathi, a quadruple amputee became a blade runner

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, blade runner Shalini Saraswathi talks about her journey from losing all four limbs to gaining confidence by being a runner.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to the Lead. Disability hasn't deterred her. She grows to inspire. Joining us today is Blade runner Shalini Saraswathi.

Ahmed: Hi, Shalini. Welcome to DH Radio

Shalini Saraswathi: Hi

Ahmed: Nice to have you on our show. Can you tell us about your journey?

Shalini: I lived an ok life until 2012. Up until then, I was doing what pretty much people who live in a city like work, trying to buy your own house, do well in your career and do things that we think are successful in life. In 2012, I came down with a bacterial infection and that led me to 1.5 years of being bedridden and eventually, I had to lose all my four limbs. And then I moved on to be quad-amputee and begin my journey with prosthetics.

And life turned around because everything which was so far called normal was no longer available to me. I had to restart my life and figure out what to do and that was how I discovered running and I figured that It helped me heal and it was something I really enjoyed doing and it helped me gain my confidence back and running became like a little crutch to move forward in life and that's how life turned around and I became a blade runner.