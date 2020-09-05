Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — The man who started Teacher's Day

An academic scholar, a philosopher and a former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna sported multiple feathers in his cap, in addition to being a commendable politician. Dedicating his life for the betterment of education, he strived to create a noteworthy system by holding various positions in the teaching sector.

"Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," said Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India.

The professor's birthday holds significance in all corners of the country, as schools and colleges show gratitude and appreciate their teachers for tirelessly empowering them with knowledge and life skills.

Here's all you need to know about the former President whose birthday we celebrate as Teacher's Day:

1. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in a middle class family in Thiruthani, Tamil Nadu.

2. He chose to study Philosophy at Madras Christian College, and excelled in his academics.

3. His career began as a professor, and he served at the Mysore and Calcutta universities for over 15 years.

4. He was appointed the Vice Chancellor of Andhra university as well as the Benares Hindu university from 1939-48.

5. Radhakrishnan taught ethics at the reputed Oxford University and was a professor of the Eastern Regions approximately 16 years.

6. He has led the Indian delegation at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organizations and went on to be elected as the chairman of UNESCO board.

7. Post his one-year stint as chairman, he served as the Indian Ambassador to the Soviet Union.

8. He was elected as the Vice President of India, and in 1962, he became the President of the country.

9. He is the second President of independent India, having succeeded Rajendra Prasad.

10. He passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on April 16, 1975.

He was an author, and wrote books explaining and interpreting Indian thought for Westerners. His publications include Indian Philosophy, 2 vol. (1923–27), The Philosophy of the Upanishads (1924), An Idealist View of Life (1932), Eastern Religions and Western Thought (1939), and East and West: Some Reflections (1955).