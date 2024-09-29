Espresso(ing) a revolution

However, despite the long-standing love for coffee and the cultural significance of filter coffee, it wasn’t until recently that Bengaluru transformed into a recognised “coffee capital.”

Abhinav Mathur, owner of Something’s Brewing, reflects on this shift, stating, “For long, coffee making and drinking oscillated between insipidness of commercially produced instant coffee and the set pattern dictated by the international cafés. If not traditionally made, and this included the one popularised by the Indian Coffee Houses, it remained a bitter-sour drink that could only be enjoyed with milk and enough flavouring to mask the bitterness of the bean.”